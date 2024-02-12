Create New Account
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Hezbollah demonstrates the defeat of the Israeli Merkava, equipped with additional equipment. protection using the Iranian Almas ATGM. Since January, ATGMs of this type have been actively used by Lebanese fighters on the border with Israel - previously, with their help, they were able to disable observation posts and radar stations at IDF border facilities!💥

israelpalestinegazalebanonwest bank

