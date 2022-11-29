X22 REPORT Ep. 2935a - The People Are About To Learn The Truth About The [CB] & The Economy

X22 REPORT FINANCIAL NEWS Ep. 2935a - Nov 28, 2022

The People Are About To Learn The Truth About The [CB] & The Economy

EU is preparing for this winter, it's going to be a disaster and the [CB] will be in the spotlight. The UK is already preparing for blackouts. The people of the US are now seeing the true [CB] economy, each day it gets worse and worse and when the people reach the point of no return they will be pointing the finger at the [CB].

All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.

