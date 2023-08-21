Logic and Intellect, How to Determine Truth, Experimentation, Flat Earth Belief, How Do We Know What’s Loving? Law of Attraction – the Feedback System, Belief vs Truth

Full Original:https://youtu.be/Hm4rNLXYfTE
20120512 The Human Soul - Logic, Emotions & Truth P1
Cut:
12m54s - 26m27s
Website:
https://www.divinetruth.com
*******************************
“LOVE WILL TELL YOU WHAT’S TRUTH OR NOT. THERE IS A DIRECT RELATIONSHIP BETWEEN LOVE AND TRUTH. SO LOVE WILL TELL YOU WHAT’S TRUTH.”
@ 20m20s
“WE CAN MEASURE WHETHER SOMETHING IS TRUTH OR NOT BY WHETHER IT IS LOVING OR NOT.”
@ 22m22s
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.