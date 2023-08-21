Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Logic and Intellect, How to Determine Truth, Experimentation, Flat Earth Belief, How Do We Know What’s Loving? Law of Attraction – the Feedback System, Belief vs Truth
channel image
Divine Truth - The Narrow Way
84 Subscribers
8 views
Published a day ago

Full Original:https://youtu.be/Hm4rNLXYfTE

20120512 The Human Soul - Logic, Emotions & Truth P1


Cut:

12m54s - 26m27s


Website:

https://www.divinetruth.com

*******************************


“LOVE WILL TELL YOU WHAT’S TRUTH OR NOT. THERE IS A DIRECT RELATIONSHIP BETWEEN LOVE AND TRUTH. SO LOVE WILL TELL YOU WHAT’S TRUTH.”

@ 20m20s


“WE CAN MEASURE WHETHER SOMETHING IS TRUTH OR NOT BY WHETHER IT IS LOVING OR NOT.”

@ 22m22s


Keywords
brainmindrelationshipsgolden rulesoul foodspirit influencedivine love pathsoul conditionself-reflectionsoul healingsoul searchsoul developmenti want to heal my soulsoul transformation with goddriven by truth not fearprecious child of godsoul awakeningi want to know everythingintellect and logicmental checkflat earth beliefexperimenting to find the truthlove and truthwhere are thoughts coming fromintellectual thoughts

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket