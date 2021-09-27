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13 year old Nova Scotia teen has heart failure after first COVID jab
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221 views • September 27, 2021
13 year old Nova Scotia teen has heart failure after first COVID jab
Please share far and wide for the sake of our children. Do it for your kids and all kids around the world. Grow some balls and backbone.
Please share far and wide for the sake of our children. Do it for your kids and all kids around the world. Grow some balls and backbone.
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