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Transitional State [Dystopian Sci-Fi Short Film]
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2 views • October 24, 2021
Zachary Denman, October 21, 2021
A future world started forming after the truth surfaced. A resistance had grown strong and the plan had failed as it always had...
Dystopian Sci-Fi Short Films Playlist:
https://www.brighteon.com/watch/1ad734a2-c258-4046-8b20-f9dc193d2cc9
Music, Filmed & Edited
Zachary Denman - http://www.zacharydenman.co.uk
Kain - George Bloomfield
Jarah - Jessica Felicity Collins
Chordie - Andrew Kydd
Will - Ken Stamp
Patron Credits
David Morgan - Cosmic Rebel
Madhan Kuppaswamy - Cosmic Rebel
William Valente - Cosmic Rebel
Transparent Media Truth - Cosmic Rebel
Marta Siekanowicz - Cosmic Rebel
Dan Armstrong - Comic Rebel
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A future world started forming after the truth surfaced. A resistance had grown strong and the plan had failed as it always had...
Dystopian Sci-Fi Short Films Playlist:
https://www.brighteon.com/watch/1ad734a2-c258-4046-8b20-f9dc193d2cc9
Music, Filmed & Edited
Zachary Denman - http://www.zacharydenman.co.uk
Kain - George Bloomfield
Jarah - Jessica Felicity Collins
Chordie - Andrew Kydd
Will - Ken Stamp
Patron Credits
David Morgan - Cosmic Rebel
Madhan Kuppaswamy - Cosmic Rebel
William Valente - Cosmic Rebel
Transparent Media Truth - Cosmic Rebel
Marta Siekanowicz - Cosmic Rebel
Dan Armstrong - Comic Rebel
Follow on Social Media
Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/c/zacharydenman
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/zacharydenman/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/zacdenman
Website: http://www.zacharydenman.co.uk
Facebook: https://facebook.com/londonvideo
MeWe: https://mewe.com/i/zacharydenman
Parler: https://parler.com/profile/ZacFilmmaker
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/zacharydenman
Brand New Tube: https://brandnewtube.com/@zacharydenman
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/5VT1o8fDYOPVlzG6viA3AJ
Minds: https://www.minds.com/zacharydenman/
Gab: https://gab.com/zacharydenman
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