13 year old teenage boy raped by a Pedo Pervert Democrat Lawmaker from Arizona who is now caught for child boy rape. Send him to Gitmo !

In this video, you can see a picture of this Scum Bag Pedo Perv Child Molester with Donkey Face and in another picture with the Ho. What great leadership we have in America these days. Oh and by the way, CNN is saying that Freedo is on a long planned vacation. Yeah right. And don't forget, his older Brother, Mr. Tittie Nipple Rings, hopefully will be tried and convicted of murdering 15,000 old people ln NY nursing homes. Then we can watch them send him to Gitmo and hopefully we can all watch him be executed on live TV. That would make my day. As for Freedo, just give him a life sentence and put him in a jail cell for the rest of his life for crimes against humanity. Maybe they could put him next to Anderson Cooper in his little cell.