Quo Vadis





April 3, 2024





Our Lord's Message to Luz de Maria for April 3, 2024





Here is the message of Our Lord to Luz de Maria for April 3, 2024:





Dear children, I bless all humanity.





RECEIVE MY INFINITE LOVE, MY CHILDREN.





Some of My children before the confirmation of Revelations given by My Mother, by My beloved Saint Michael the Archangel, by Me and by some of My Saints and holy ones, have decided to begin the amendment of their life and opt for the path of conversion, worshipping me, giving me the glory and honor that I deserve.





This is the recognition I have expected from the humble of heart.





I CALL YOU TO RECOGNIZE ME AS YOUR LORD AND YOUR GOD, BEFORE THE CONTEMPT OF SO MANY OF MY CHILDREN who DO NOT LOVE ME AND DO NOT WANT TO KNOW ABOUT ME; SO I COME BEFORE EACH OF YOU AS A BEGGAR OF LOVE who wants to save you.





Impiety reigns in the face of the conflicts of the moment.





So many centers of conflict in which humanity finds itself are indicative of the extent of the great conflict of World War III.





Dear children, every world event is part of the intensification of events, including the signs and signs that I allow on high when they pass from light to darkness.





I CALL YOU TO REPENTANCE AND CONVERSION.





It is urgent that My children, all My children, become converted and worship Me as their Lord and their King, without forgetting My Blessed Mother who constantly protects them.





I'm here to call you to repentance now!





I'm here to call you to the prayer now!





I'm here to call you to stay spiritually attentive now!





You believe that only the United States is in danger because of the trajectory of darkness. It's not like that, little children, it's an alert for all humanity, it's a wake-up call for all humanity, PAY ATTENTION!





Every place where the shadow of darkness passes has great meaning, which will spread replicating in each continent.





I CALL YOU LITTLE CHILDREN TO BE COMPASSIONATE AND MERCIFUL TO ONE ANOTHER.





This event is a sign and a sign at the same time so that you My children do not interpret, but remain alert to the fulfillment of the Prophecies.





Little children, as a sign of My Mercy I offer you My Heart so that you can take shelter in Me and through repentance, prayer and reparation prevent the waters of the seas from invading some lands and that famine increases on Earth.





Little children, darkness leads the Earth to the fight between the nations, and what arises from that fight.





Be fraternal, live in My Love so that you are fulfillers of My Will; without love you are nothing.





Finish now!

Personal interests, envy is the great bad counselor, the poor abound in love, do not make the rich with their temporal riches ostentatious, but all pray in one voice.





This is the time for Grace to abound in each of you.





Not only does the sinner lament for their sins, but also repent and confess ones sins, resuming a new life.





Pay attention, MY CHILDREN, THE ALERTS ARE NOT FOR FEAR, BUT FOR YOU TO WAKE UP AND GET AWAY FROM THE SINFUL.





Walk carefully, the enemy of the soul wants to keep you away so that, from one moment to the next, they are persecutors of who their brothers and sisters are.





MY LAW IS ONE AND it DOESN'T VARY!





Pray My children, pray, the earth shudders in one place and another.





Pray my children, pray, Mexico is shaking hard.





Pray My children, pray, humanity will turn its gaze to the land of the Eagle.





Pray My children, pray for the city of multiple nationalities, San Francisco shudders.





Pray My children, pray for yourselves, everyone needs prayer and conversion.





Pray My children, pray, you need to prepare spiritually, grow up, be humble.





Pray children for My Church, it is necessary.





Pray My children, pray, the Devil scurs the heights causing astonishment.





Beloved children of My Heart:





I BLESS ALL OF HUMANITY, WHICH I DO NOT LEAVE ALONE, BUT I SEND MY ANGEL OF PEACE, who WILL ACCOMPANY YOU WITH MY WORD FOR THE GOOD OF ALL MY CHILDREN.





My Heart remains open and glorious.





Come, be in My Heart as I am thirsty for souls.





My Mother's Immaculate Heart awaits you, accompanies you on the way as Mother and Teacher of Souls.





I bless you little children, I love you.





Your Jesus





The following COMMENTARY comes from LUZ DE MARÍA





Brothers and Sisters:





We are facing the Divine Word, the one that moves our conscience so that the human creature decides on conversion.





The signs and signs with which the Paternal House lovingly shows us the moment in which we find ourselves have been left out.





As humanity, we are going to nuclear war without humanity stopping at such a terrible and fateful event generated by the human creature.





But Our Lord Jesus Christ will not allow the human creature to destroy what God created and will come to end the war with His Justice.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9JVu-iZFrJA