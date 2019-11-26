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Are You Awake?
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18 views • November 26, 2019
“Our deepest fear is not that we are inadequate.
Our deepest fear is that we are powerful beyond measure.
It is our Light, not our Darkness, that most frightens us.”
- Marianne Williamson
“There are only two ways to live your life.
One is as though nothing is a miracle.
The other is as though everything is a miracle.”
- Albert Einstein
“The only true wisdom is in knowing you know nothing.”
- Socrates
“The wise man does not lay up his own treasures.
The more he gives to others, the more he has for his own.”
- Lao Tzu
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Our deepest fear is that we are powerful beyond measure.
It is our Light, not our Darkness, that most frightens us.”
- Marianne Williamson
“There are only two ways to live your life.
One is as though nothing is a miracle.
The other is as though everything is a miracle.”
- Albert Einstein
“The only true wisdom is in knowing you know nothing.”
- Socrates
“The wise man does not lay up his own treasures.
The more he gives to others, the more he has for his own.”
- Lao Tzu
Please Subscribe, Like and Share etc… Thank You
DenethGilne may be found on Minds.com as well @ https://www.minds.com/DenethGilne
You may join us at Minds.com here: https://www.minds.com/DenethGilne?referrer=DenethGilne
Our BitChute Channel @ https://www.bitchute.com/channel/denethgilne/
Our Gab Channel @ https://gab.com/DenethGilne
Our YouTube Channel @ https://tinyurl.com/DenethGilneYouTube
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