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Steve Mera The Perils of Phenomenology 1/2
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49 views • May 13, 2022
To watch or listen to Part 2 go to https://www.thecosmicswitchboard.com/2022/05/13/steve-mera-the-perils-of-phenomenology/
Steve Mera returns to The Cosmic Switchboard Show to discuss the very real dangers of investigating Phenomena. This is a timely interview considering the state of the world we are in.
Steve's website is: https://www.stevemera.com/
Steve Mera returns to The Cosmic Switchboard Show to discuss the very real dangers of investigating Phenomena. This is a timely interview considering the state of the world we are in.
Steve's website is: https://www.stevemera.com/
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