The Flat Earth Model - Created by a Glober

Flat Earth Dome Model

http://walter.bislins.ch/bloge/index.asp?page=Flat+Earth+Dome+Model&state=-63-1Here--is--how--the--Sun--illuminates--the--lit--part--of--the--Flat--Earth.-70-11.5-190-110-2352.5-30-20-30-20-10-11-21-2





Here is an interactive Flat Earth Model that can explain Sunrise, Sunset, Moonrise, Moonset, Moon Phases, Moon's apparent rotation, Sun's position on Equinox, Seasons, some aspects of Solar and Lunar Eclipses, Star trails, 24 hours Day/Night at the Northpole and Antarctica, Celestial Poles, why people south of the equator can see the same Stars rotate clockwise around a singe celestial pole at the same time at different continents.





But many aspects of reality are not solvable by this Model.







