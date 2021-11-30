Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.’s Blockbuster “The Real Anthony Fauci” Telling You Two Forces Pushing Fauci

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11/24/2021 Peter Navarro: The Real Anthony Fauci from Bobby Kennedy the Children’s Health Defense is a blockbuster. We had two forces that were pushing Fauci, you had the big four in the healthcare bureaucracies. Azar at HHS, Redfield at the CDC, Collins at NIH, and then you had Hahn at the FDA. But the bigger thing was the coward in the Chief of Staff’s office, Acting Chief, Mick Mulvaney and the press shop.