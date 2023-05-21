WE ARE READY RALLY - Coolangatta/Tweed Heads, Australia. 20 May 2023 - The Suspended Dr William Bay.

At the We Are Ready Rally in Coolangatta - Tweed Heads, Australia. 20th May, 2023.
On the imaginary line between the two imaginary, corrupt and illegitimate states of Queensland and New South Wales.
The Suspended Dr William Bay is current suing AHPRA, The Medical Board of Australia and The State of Qld. He's currently in the High Court of Australia battling the reclaim the lawful right warn patients of medical risks.
Billy is a staunch Christian and defender and defender of Freedom and Natural Born Rights. He is the Founder of Queensland People's Protest and Freedom and Truth Australia.
https://qpp.life/
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100086685278565
Next up...Mistakes were NOT made
Join Roobs Flyers:
http://roobsflyers.com/
Telegram - https://t.me/roobsflyers
Gab - https://gab.com/RoobsFlyers
Project Matilda - https://www.projectmatilda.com/Roobs
Odysee - https://odysee.com/$/invite/@roobsflyers:0
Bitchute - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/roobs-flyers/
Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/roobs08
Rumble - https://rumble.com/user/Roobs
Subscribe to our magazine ~ https://roobsflyers.com/roobs-flyers-magazine
Download free flyers ~ https://roobsflyers.com/flyers
Download free PDFs ~ https://roobsflyers.com/pdf-library
Nothing Can Stop The Great Awakening Of Humanity.
The Conspiracy Theorists Were Right All Along.
All rights reserved.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.