WE ARE READY RALLY - Coolangatta/Tweed Heads, Australia. 20 May 2023 - The Suspended Dr William Bay.

At the We Are Ready Rally in Coolangatta - Tweed Heads, Australia. 20th May, 2023.

On the imaginary line between the two imaginary, corrupt and illegitimate states of Queensland and New South Wales.

The Suspended Dr William Bay is current suing AHPRA, The Medical Board of Australia and The State of Qld. He's currently in the High Court of Australia battling the reclaim the lawful right warn patients of medical risks.

Billy is a staunch Christian and defender and defender of Freedom and Natural Born Rights. He is the Founder of Queensland People's Protest and Freedom and Truth Australia.

https://qpp.life/

https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100086685278565

Next up...Mistakes were NOT made

Join Roobs Flyers:

http://roobsflyers.com/

Telegram - https://t.me/roobsflyers

Gab - https://gab.com/RoobsFlyers

Project Matilda - https://www.projectmatilda.com/Roobs

Odysee - https://odysee.com/$/invite/@roobsflyers:0

Bitchute - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/roobs-flyers/

Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/roobs08

Rumble - https://rumble.com/user/Roobs

Subscribe to our magazine ~ https://roobsflyers.com/roobs-flyers-magazine

Download free flyers ~ https://roobsflyers.com/flyers

Download free PDFs ~ https://roobsflyers.com/pdf-library

Nothing Can Stop The Great Awakening Of Humanity.

The Conspiracy Theorists Were Right All Along.

All rights reserved.