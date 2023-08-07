Create New Account
Social media people: please, act like adults.
Published 15 hours ago

People on social media and Facebook: start acting like you know what it means to have evidence for your statements.

 Having just one or two examples, or just quoting somebody who is an expert doesn't count. 

When you resort to name-calling, it shows you lost the argument. The reason why you got the last word is because the other person knows it's no use talking to you anymore.

facebookexpertname calling

