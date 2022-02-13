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Elitist Father of Canada, Justin Trudeau, Proclaims What is "Unacceptable"
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240 views • February 13, 2022
The arrogance and elitism of Justin Trudeau, proclaiming that viewpoints different from his government are positively unacceptable is demonstrative of the arrogance of the weeks, and why we must all battle hard against this authoritarianism.
#FreedomConvoy2022 #JustinTrudeau #elites
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#FreedomConvoy2022 #JustinTrudeau #elites
send bitcoin donations to: 3MAnRSTD38eGYF8Jb5yEjh3d2GcS5ZTADY cheers!
YouTube is cesspool of censorship. Find me and subscribe on
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom
Locals: http://rechargeFreedom.locals.com
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@rechargefreedom
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RechargeFreedomNow
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
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