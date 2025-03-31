Depleted In PR Attacks, Ukrainian Army Lost Chance To Counterattack

As Russian President Vladimir Putin declared last week: “there is a reason to believe that the Russian army will finish off the Ukrainian troops.” Russian initiative on all frontlines is confirmed by new victories in different directions. The Ukrainian army depleted in PR attacks lost the chance to counterattack and achieve any significant military results.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine are trying to resist in the last positions of their destroyed bridgehead in the Kursk region. Ukrainian defense is doomed but aimed at delaying the Russian offensive in the Ukrainian Sumy region.

After the Russian troops took control of Gogolevka and the border checkpoint in the Sudzha district, Ukrainian forces only remained in the village of Oleshnya, which has no strategic importance on Russian territory.

After Russian forces completed the main stage of battles near Sudzha, they also began an offensive on one of the last Ukrainian strongholds on Russian territory, the village of Guevo. Ukrainian defenses east and north of it were destroyed. Russian mop up operations are ongoing on the streets.

The Ukrainian command continues sending reinforcements to the border areas. Soldiers of the 239 battalion of the 129th separate brigade of Territorial Defense were thrown into battle for Guevo. More combat ready units, including a platoon of the 1st infantry battalion of the 1st separate brigade and at least two assault groups of the 1st assault battalion of the 80th Separate Assault Brigade were deployed to reinforce the Ukrainian border defense near Yunakovka.

Defeated in the Kursk region, the Ukrainian military does not stop attempts to attack the border Belgorod region. So far, to no avail.

The Ukrainian command continues sending reinforcements to the border in an attempt to break through and contain large Russian forces in battles. Small infantry groups continued attacks near the villages of Popovka, Demidovka and Grafovka; but after two weeks of fighting, none of them came under Ukrainian control.

The Russian military stopped the Ukrainian offensive and gained back their military initiative in this direction. Russian forces destroy their enemy in forests, cut off the Ukrainian supply and retreat roads.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine are building up their grouping in the direction, having deployed new units of the 17th heavy mechanized brigade to the border area.

The sides continue a very intense fire exchange. The skies are covered with drones. Russian aircraft are pounding Ukrainian targets, including with the FAB-3000 heavy bombs. In their turn, Ukrainian forces launch strikes with the F-16s, HIMARS MLRS, and set up drone ambushes.

Unfortunately, unable to achieve any victories on the battlefield, Ukrainian militants increase fire on civilians and social infrastructure in Russian regions.

