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Globalists Launch World Wide Bioattack
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222 views • April 30, 2021
Alex Jones exposes the growing medical tyranny as the globalists launch their vaccine bioattack on the public. See more in this report by Greg Reese: https://banthis.tv/watch?id=608ad12a6a917502cd48fee1 https://banthis.tv/watch?id=608b2a7c32f3440368373b9f
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