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Cannabis Track & Trace
The Talking Hedge
The Talking Hedge
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70 views • August 02, 2022

Michael Johnson is the CEO of Metrc, provider of cannabis regulatory systems in the United States.

Metrc is engaged in 21 government contracts and serves more than 300,000 users, including growers, testing facilities, dispensaries, state regulators, and law enforcement officials.

The company's solution combines advanced software, radio-frequency identification (RFID), a dedicated customer-support team, and a secure database to track cannabis from growth, harvest, and processing to testing, transport, and sale.

During Johnson’s time as Metrc’s president and CFO, he transformed its organizational infrastructure, hired top leadership across all phases, and led year-over-year growth of nearly 50%.

Episode 997 The #TalkingHedge chats with Michael Johnson, CEO of Metrc...

https://youtu.be/3YlfrflOuwo

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cannabistracktrace
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