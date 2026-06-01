Outdoor Fitness and Connection to Nature, an interview with Ryan Golembeske

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Why exercise under fluorescent lights when nature offers the ultimate gym? Ryan advocates outdoor fitness, embracing discomfort, and finding strength through real-world challenges. Every workout becomes an adventure when you're surrounded by fresh air, wildlife, and endless possibilities.
#OutdoorFitness #NatureTherapy #Health #Wellness #Adventure #FunctionalFitness
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5:37End Screen