Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
The WORST week of my LIFE getting my SH**tuff in order BEFORE Christmas Eve
3 views
channel image
Modern Life Survival
Published a day ago |

originally published 23rd of Dec 2022

This have been super stressful 10 days which started easy but life doubled down... At the end you will see the Christmas Gift I finally got almost ready. The finishing touches will be in next weeks Vlog. I am curious of your opinion on this gift!

Keywords
personal growthvloggingmy chaotic life

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket