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The Root of Worldwide Tyranny Goal: Completely Dehumanize, Humiliate, Exterminate
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140 views • February 02, 2022
Stew Peters Show.
You cant go to a liquor store if you're unvaccinated, but if you take the jab, you can party with the Obamas in the Hamptons. The Canadian province of Quebec announced today that they wont be pursuing laws to tax the unvaxxed, but they are exploring making the purebloods walk around with a vaccinated zombie handler if they want to go shopping. Deanna Lorraine joins us to discuss.
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Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vttp0n-the-root-of-worldwide-tyranny-goal-completely-dehumanize-humiliate-extermin.html
You cant go to a liquor store if you're unvaccinated, but if you take the jab, you can party with the Obamas in the Hamptons. The Canadian province of Quebec announced today that they wont be pursuing laws to tax the unvaxxed, but they are exploring making the purebloods walk around with a vaccinated zombie handler if they want to go shopping. Deanna Lorraine joins us to discuss.
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: http://zStackProtocol.com
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vttp0n-the-root-of-worldwide-tyranny-goal-completely-dehumanize-humiliate-extermin.html
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