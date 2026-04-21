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EXPOSED: THE PLANNED FOOD COLLAPSE! - As Shortages Loom, Globalists Plan Technocratic Future!
World Alternative Media
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Josh Sigurdson reports on the massive shortages growing daily from food to fertilizers and fuel. As wheat spread is collapsing as droughts continue, the Strait of Hormuz continues to be closed and the DHL CEO is warning of a prolonged energy shock which will shake the global economy to the core.


Of course this is all by design and oh-so convenient considering it's happening simultaneously as technocratic initiatives are put in place for food and energy rationing, the tech bros that are destroying employment with AI are all calling for UBI and monetary power is moving to the east.


Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney has said he wants to bring in Universal Basic Income to replace job loss to AI. This is exactly the goal of the World Economic Forum. It is also interestingly the goal on the fake "right" as well with Elon Musk consistently pushing UBI as the solution to the very problem he himself is creating.


As the UN Pact For The Future, the Canadian government and the Trump administration all push social credit forward in their own ways, banks are going down due to a massive liquidity crisis. So, it's convenient also that Basel III was signed onto by 63 central banks which would allow bail-in regimes where your money is seized by the bank.


Europe has 5 months of jet fuel supply left. The battle appears to be just beginning in the Strait of Hormuz and the scapegoats have already been framed as we see a global collapse of an already 70 year outdated grid, the collapse of the food supply just a couple of years after the Dutch government started going after 50% of their nation's farmers (the 2nd top agricultural exporter country in the world). With a 73 year shortage of cattle head, droughts and supply chain gridlock as digital IDs, CBDCs and social credit score based rations are introduced, do not think for a second that any of this is coincidental.


From Mamdani's government run grocery stores to the Amazon palm scanning stores without AI, this all is very much connected and it is in a nutshell the entire plot of the "Great Reset."


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World Alternative Media

2026

Keywords
irantrumpfreedomnewscollapsepoliticseconomyconspiracygridsocial credittechnocracyelon muskiran wardigital idjosh sigurdsonmark carneysupply chaingreat resetrationsenergy crisiswam
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