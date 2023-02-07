Quo Vadis





Feb 5, 2023

In this video we share Our Lady's Message to Pedro Regis for February 4, 2023.





Dear children, move ye away from the world and live towards Paradise, for which you have been uniquely created.





My Lord loves you and awaits you with Open Arms.





Move away from sin, which distances you from God and leads you to spiritual blindness.





Seek ye the Mercy of My Jesus through the Sacrament of Confession.





Feed yourselves with the precious food of the Eucharist in order to be strong.





You are living in the time worse than the time of the Flood and the moment has come for your great return.





Humanity will drink the bitter cup of suffering because the creature is valued more than the Creator.





Difficult times will come for you, but do not retreat.





I will be at your side.





Do not forget:





Your victory is in the Lord.





Remember always: In the hands, the Holy Rosary and Sacred Scripture; In the heart, love for the truth.





Courage!





I will pray to My Jesus for you.





This is the message that I transmit to you today in the name of the Most Holy Trinity.





Thank you for having allowed Me to reunite you here once more.





I bless you, in the name of the Father, of the Son and the Holy Spirit.





Amen.





Stay in peace.





On Saturday, October 10, 1987, the Queen of Peace appeared, gave him a message, and asked the Pedro to write it down.





It is the first message to the public that Our Lady gave in Anguera.





The message follows below:





“I am the Queen of Peace and I want all my children be at my side to fight the great evil that could come to the world.





In order for this evil not to happen, you should pray and have faith.





My children, I desire the conversion of all as soon as possible.





The world is in great danger and to free you from this danger you need to pray, to convert and to believe in the Word of the Creator.





Praying you will find peace for the world.





My children, many of you go to Church, but do not go with a clean heart or go without faith.





Many go to show that they are Catholic.





That is a great error.





You need to follow one path: the Truth.





There are some that have not learned to forgive, but you need to forgive your neighbor.





Enmity is the work of Satan, and he is happy when he can separate a brother from another.





That is the reason that I ask with all my burning Heart: convert, pray and learn to forgive your neighbor.”





In this manner, the apparitions of Our Lady Queen of Peace began 35 years ago.





“She has never failed,” says the visionary.









Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xAMddbn0zAo