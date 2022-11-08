https://gnews.org/articles/512703
Summary：11/06/2022 China is losing friends in Central and Eastern Europe, as a growing number of countries in the region continue to stay away from Beijing after China refused to denounce the Russian invasion of Ukraine. This growing anti-CCP feeling in the Central and Eastern European region is expected to have a significant impact on the global strategic landscape.
