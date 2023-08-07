Create New Account
Wikipedia Editor Admits: “We Are Run by the CIA” Don’t believe it?
Wikipedia Editor Admits: “We Are Run by the CIA”

Don’t believe it?

Just listen to Chuck Schumer. “You take on the intelligence community; they have six ways from Sunday at getting back at you.”

Watch Tucker Carlson SNAP and explain why “That’s a dictatorship, a**hole!”

https://thepeoplesvoice.tv/wikipedia-editor-admits-we-are-run-by-the-cia/

