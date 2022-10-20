Three Total Lunar eclipses in Israel, 2029 is significant sign of Jesus Second Coming

Another confirmation from the signs in second heaven : the sun, the moon and the stars : THE RAPTURE 2022 !





God's judgment for one day equally a year ,





Ezekiel 4:6, KJV

And when thou hast accomplished them, lie again on thy right side, and thou shalt bear the iniquity of the house of Judah forty days: I have appointed thee each day for a year.





Numbers 14:34, KJV

After the number of the days in which ye searched the land, even forty days, each day for a year, shall ye bear your iniquities, even forty years, and ye shall know my breach of promise.





The rapture high watch 2022 , by the end of this year .

According to many end time dreams and visions :

**Christmas and Hanukkah rapture dreams and visions.

Hanukkah this year Dec 18-Dec 26 ( Hanukkah is not on the same date in Gregorian Calendar, so not every year in the same week) with Christmas Dec 25

**Planetary Alignment (7 planets) many rapture dreams and visions . Rare Planetary Alignment this year in June 2022, and the best view June 24, 2022..

The alignment of Mars, Mercury, Venus, Jupiter, Mars including the small planets : Uranus and Neptune and also the MOON !

**Two moons rapture dreams and visions!

Two blood super moon or total lunar eclipses in 2022 !





They are flower superblood moon on May 15-May 16, 2022 and the next one The total lunar eclipse or the blood moon on November 7- November 8, 2022

The second one is just right on The US mid term election ! This is very significant what will happen in America !





And in 2025 HALF YEAR BEFORE the mid great tribulation or by the time abomination desolation with the Antichrist Rev 13 in the year 2026, there are another two blood moons !

Superblood moon : March 13-March 14, 2025

Superblood moon : Sept 7-Sept 8, 2025





In fact more two super blood moons or lunar eclipse in 2029 or 7 years later after the ones in 2022 which is for the year of Jesus second coming , the first super blood moon on June 25 to June 26, 2029 and another one Dec 20-Dec 21, 2029





**The prophetic dream The total solar eclipses right

across America , the world is already in 7 years tribulation!

The total solar eclipse right across America on April 8, 2024. Which is almost 7 years earlier the total solar eclipse right across America on August 21, 2017 . When both these total solar eclipses together , they mark letter “X” that means America is no longer United States of America, it will get split and destroyed !





**This time frames is more convincing than it had ever been before in history , the 4 blood moons or the lunar tetrads in 2014 and 2015 , both lunar tetrads in each year happened on Passover and Sukkot or Feast of tabernacles and 2 cows with number 7 marking on their furs forehead were born in Sept 2014 !

Shabbatical year started on Yom Kippur 2014 lasted a year for another Shabbatical year in 2015 !

And 7 years later is the Jubilee year or after 7 years for the next Shabbatical year it is JUBILEE year from 2021-2022 !

The black and white cow with number 7 marked on his forehead representing the abundant year or 7 years BEFORE 7 YEARS TRIBULATION!

The red Heifer with the number 7 marked on his forehead representing the famine year or 7 years tribulation time frame!





Wake up, time is very near !

Acts 2 : 17-20, KJV

17 And it shall come to pass in the last days, saith God, I will pour out of my Spirit upon all flesh: and your sons and your daughters shall prophesy, and your young men shall see VISIONS, and your old men shall DREAMS DREAMS :

18 And on my servants and on my handmaidens I will pour out in those days of my Spirit; and they shall prophesy:

19 And I will shew wonders in heaven above, and signs in the earth beneath; blood, and fire, and vapour of smoke:

20 The sun shall be turned into darkness, and the moon into blood, BEFORE the great and notable day of the Lord come: ( 7 YEARS TRIBULATION)





Luke 21: 25-28, KJV

25 And there shall be signs in the sun, and in the moon, and in the stars; and upon the earth distress of nations, with perplexity; the sea and the waves roaring;

26 Men's hearts failing them for fear, and for looking after those things which are coming on the earth: for the powers of heaven shall be shaken.

27 And then shall they see the Son of man coming in a cloud with power and great glory.

28 And when these things begin to come to pass, then look up, and lift up your heads; for your redemption draweth nigh.





