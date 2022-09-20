Create New Account
NAZIS IN AMERICA, PT 3 - THE RISE OF THE FOURTH REICH
The Master's Voice Blog
#GOVERNMENT #PROPHECY #AMERICA


Welcome to The Master's Voice End Times Prophecy Blog: (Hear the words of the Lord).


Today's word: The New World Order is a carefully orchestrated Nazi reboot of The Reich. It was Hitler's dream to achieve an elusive FOURTH REICH", a strong central government of Aryan desirables with all 'others' eliminated. The Beast will use young people as arrows in society, they will reject the social order and follow the new socio-communist way. People will spy on each other for social credit, favors, and rewards. These are the revelations of the Lord Jesus about the coming Beast System.


Read this prophecy on TMV Blog: https://the-masters-voice.com/2022/07/28/nazis-in-america-pt-3-may-20-2022/


TELLING: https://the-masters-voice.com/2021/05/20/telling-april-30-2021/

IF YOU SEE SOMETHING: https://the-masters-voice.com/2021/10/23/if-you-see-something-say-something-october-23-2021/

A NEW GOVT FOR AMERICA: https://the-masters-voice.com/2021/04/27/a-new-government-for-america-the-iron-kingdom-rises-april-27-2021/


