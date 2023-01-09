Create New Account
Does God allow swearing in Heaven?
TestimonyOfTheTwoWitnesses.com
Published Yesterday |

A clip from the one hour video: Daniel Tosh FULL Stand Up - Completely Serious [2007]

Let the people 'OUTSIDE the Ark of Safety'... spend their time, CURSING!... and SWEARING, for ALL... of the CHANGES - the "UNCOMFORTABLE changes!" - that they are 'being PUT through'. But... 'PURITY of heart', is for the MEMBERS of the Faithful Remnant. PURITY of speech! PURITY of motive. The PURITY of life. (From the December 13, 2021 Blog)

"Special note ONLY for the Members of the Faithful Remnant: Everyone can 'STOP SWEARING' now... BECAUSE? - everyone OUTSIDE the Ark of Safety, is going to 'take the baton'." (From the October 26, 2021)

So Yes, God allows searing - but don't say the name of the Christ who arrived on the scene 2000 years ago!... because there is a MASSIVE CURSE that is now attached to THAT name! See Our December 28, 2022 Blog for the details. That's No joke!We are most ACTIVE on Blogspot.

