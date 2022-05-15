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Destruction of Militants by D-20 Cannons, as well as the Stampede of the 25th Airmobile Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. 051522
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700 views • May 15, 2022
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The video shows the destruction of militants by D-20 cannons, as well as the stampede of the 25th airmobile brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and dramatic moments when neo-Nazis leave their wounded comrades, leaving their positions.
The video shows the destruction of militants by D-20 cannons, as well as the stampede of the 25th airmobile brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and dramatic moments when neo-Nazis leave their wounded comrades, leaving their positions.
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