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Death By Medicine - Can You Trust Your Doctor?
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118 views • June 02, 2021
In this show I talk about Dr. Fauci, Vitamin D, Fish Oils, Vaccines and so much more.
It's jam packed with links and resources.
Get Show Links Here:
http://www.extremehealthradio.com/700
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What is the Extreme Health Academy?
It's your #1 resource for living your healthiest life.
https://www.ExtremeHealthAcademy.com
Use Code: EHR14 to start your free 2 week trial!
Get support, encouragement, motivation, inspiration & the education you need to turn your health and
life around.
TO DATE WE HAVE...
Academy Content Count: 565 videos, 131 hours, 21 minutes, 39 seconds.
Academy Forum Count: Total Topics – 1,264. Total Posts – 6,466.
NEW CONTENT ADDED MONTHLY...
* Ask Dr. Bergman & Justin Your Health Questions
* In Depth Monthly Courses!
* Live Monthly Workshops With Health Experts
* The Roadmap To Health - Your guide to changing your life!
* Incredible forum community to support your health journey - over 5,800 posts!
* Health Database - Find answers to your health questions FAST
* And so much more!
SOME OF OUR COURSES INCLUDE...
- Your Roadmap to Health
- Sacred Sexuality by Miss Jaya
- Best Skin Ever!
- Unbreakable Bones
- Liver Rescue
- Whole Body Restorative Exercises
- Diabetes Mastery
- Adrenal Health Recovery 101
- Deep Sleep Mastery
- Heart Health Optimization
- Autoimmune Disease Solutions
- Prevent & Heal Cancer Naturally!
- Build Invincible Immunity!
- The Hormone Optimization Course
- The Complete Digestion Course
- Your Nervous System!
- The 3 Stressors
- Getting the Healing Process Started
- Yoga For Healing
Join today and see what all the talk is about.
Use Code: EHR14 to start your free 2 week trial!
See you in the forums.
https://www.ExtremeHealthAcademy.com :)
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DON'M MISS ANY SHOWS!
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http://www.extremehealthradio.com/subscribe
iTunes
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Youtube
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Radio Show
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Facebook
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It's jam packed with links and resources.
Get Show Links Here:
http://www.extremehealthradio.com/700
##############################
SHOW SPONSORS
##############################
Extreme Health Academy
https://www.extremehealthacademy.com/
AquaCure® Model AC50 Use Code EHR20 to save $500 thru 6/2/21
https://www.biochargeme.com/collections/all-products/products/aquacure%C2%AE-model-ac50
Relax FAR Infrared Sauna Use Code MEMORIAL21 to save $175 thru 6/2/21
https://www.biochargeme.com/products/relax-far-infrared-sauna
Green Wave Dirty Elecrtricity Filers
https://www.biochargeme.com/products/greenwave-filters
Bellicon Rebounders
https://www.biochargeme.com/products/bellicon-rebounders
####################################################
What is the Extreme Health Academy?
It's your #1 resource for living your healthiest life.
https://www.ExtremeHealthAcademy.com
Use Code: EHR14 to start your free 2 week trial!
Get support, encouragement, motivation, inspiration & the education you need to turn your health and
life around.
TO DATE WE HAVE...
Academy Content Count: 565 videos, 131 hours, 21 minutes, 39 seconds.
Academy Forum Count: Total Topics – 1,264. Total Posts – 6,466.
NEW CONTENT ADDED MONTHLY...
* Ask Dr. Bergman & Justin Your Health Questions
* In Depth Monthly Courses!
* Live Monthly Workshops With Health Experts
* The Roadmap To Health - Your guide to changing your life!
* Incredible forum community to support your health journey - over 5,800 posts!
* Health Database - Find answers to your health questions FAST
* And so much more!
SOME OF OUR COURSES INCLUDE...
- Your Roadmap to Health
- Sacred Sexuality by Miss Jaya
- Best Skin Ever!
- Unbreakable Bones
- Liver Rescue
- Whole Body Restorative Exercises
- Diabetes Mastery
- Adrenal Health Recovery 101
- Deep Sleep Mastery
- Heart Health Optimization
- Autoimmune Disease Solutions
- Prevent & Heal Cancer Naturally!
- Build Invincible Immunity!
- The Hormone Optimization Course
- The Complete Digestion Course
- Your Nervous System!
- The 3 Stressors
- Getting the Healing Process Started
- Yoga For Healing
Join today and see what all the talk is about.
Use Code: EHR14 to start your free 2 week trial!
See you in the forums.
https://www.ExtremeHealthAcademy.com :)
######################################
DON'M MISS ANY SHOWS!
######################################
Newsletter Subscribe for a special offer!
http://www.extremehealthradio.com/subscribe
iTunes
http://www.extremehealthradio.com/itunes
http://www.extremehealthradio.com/instagram
Youtube
http://www.extremehealthradio.com/youtube
Radio Show
http://www.extremehealthradio.com/
http://www.extremehealthradio.com/facebook
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