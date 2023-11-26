Create New Account
Israeli teen ”burned completely” by Israeli tank fire at kibbutz
Published 18 hours ago

Video is for news reporting and analysis purposes. For more information read the accompanying story: https://electronicintifada.net/content/israeli-child-burned-completely-israeli-tank-fire-kibbutz/41706

Further Info:

https://thegrayzone.com/2023/11/25/israels-october-7-propaganda-tank-eyewitnesses/

Source @𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐄𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐫𝐨𝐧𝐢𝐜 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐟𝐚𝐝𝐚

Thanks to John M for Link

Keywords
kibbutzyasmin poratoctober 7th

