Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
“The Hidden Truth About Wind and Solar” - Climate Chaos Part 2 - Episode 012
channel image
the Other 24
6 Subscribers
18 views
Published a day ago

Join the Other 24 News Team as they investigate and reveal the hidden truths behind the push for more Wind and Solar production.  Can the Climate Activists really eliminate all fossil fuels?  Make sure to leave comments, and subscribe for notification of future 24TV reports.

(Ep-012) Dec 07, 2023

Rumble: https://rumble.com/v406w3p-the-hidden-truth-about-wind-and-solar-climate-chaos-part-2-ep-012.html


Keywords
environmentpoliticssciencesolarenergytruthgreencarbonclimatemediaoilco2climatechangepuppetselectricfossilfuelsbatterywindrecycleguffother24candidto24

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket