SHaDoWCa7 sings For the Widows in Paradise, for the Fatherless in Ypsilanti (Sufjan Stevens)

This is a reupload of SHaDoWCa7's original post on March 12, 2019 along with her original description:
"Hope you enjoy my cover of "For the Widows in Paradise, for the Fatherless in Ypsilanti" by Sufjan Stevens.
I am doing all the music and singing 3-part harmony."
---------------------------------------------------------------
Lyrics: For the Widows in Paradise, for the Fatherless in Ypsilanti
I have called you children, I have called you son,
What is there to answer if I'm the only One?
Morning comes in Paradise, morning comes in Light,
Still I must obey, still I must invite,
If there's anything to say,
If there's anything to do,
If there's any other way,
I'll do anything for you!
I was dressed embarrassment, I was dressed in wine,
If you had a part of Me, will you take your time?
Even if I come back, even if I die,
Is there some idea to replace My life?
Like a father to impress,
Like a mother's morning dress,
If we ever make a mess,
I'll do anything for you!
I have called you preacher, I have called you son,
If you have a father, or if you haven't one,
I'll do anything for you, I'll do anything for you,
I'll do anything for you, I'll do anything for you!
I did everything for you, I did everything for you!
I did everything for you, I did everything for you!
Yes, I did everything for you, I did everything for you,
Yes, I did everything for you, I did everything for you!
Yes, I did everything for you!
