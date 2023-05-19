HUGE 7.7 EARTHQUAKE ROCKS SOUTH PACIFIC*NY QUAKE DID YOU FEEL IT?*SUPERVOLCANIC ERUPTIONS*WILDFIRES*

WHEN CALIFORNIA WAS AN ISLAND https://youtu.be/Nt2NisGKQzk PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO OUR NEWEST CHANNEL HEEARTS OMMM! https://www.youtube.com/@heeartsommm1934 For truly uplifting energies & frequencies in these times! To Set Up An Appointment for Energy Work (A Combination Of Reiki, Qigong, & Pranic Healing & others)-Vedic Astrological Charts-Spritual Coaching-Negative Entity Clearing-Connecting To Spirit Guides-Guardian Angels-Loved Ones That Passed On-Tarot Readings-Wellness Coaching (Diet, Nutrition, Meditation, Mantras, Qigong) Please Email Us At [email protected] Check Out Our Reviews & Website https://www.evolutionaryenergyarts.com/ Build Your Health With High Quality Supplements & Help Support EEARTS With Medicinal Foods! https://mfoods.shop/eea We Operate On A Donation Basis Through Ko-fi https://ko-fi.com/A1804H1T Please Subscribe to our Channels EEARTS https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCF6kkR2Q__EiCyNW0VFu_kg Evolutionary Energy Arts https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCd1BwLPKKXBgReBnimOX6JA/ Rumble https://rumble.com/user/EEARTS Brighteon https://www.brighteon.com/channels/eearts Bitchute https://www.bitchute.com/channel/G0fICtrwpdKp/ https://www.bitchute.com/channel/L98QhpY6aNjt/ For As Little As $1 Become A Patreon & Support The EEA Family! https://www.patreon.com/evolutionaryenergyarts Buy the channel a coffee 😊 https://ko-fi.com/A1804H1T indigoandether Hand-made items infused with Reiki energy! https://www.etsy.com/shop/indigoandether/?etsrc=sdt Thank you so much for your support! https://www.usgs.gov/volcanoes/long-valley-caldera https://www.solarham.net/index.htm https://watchers.news/2023/05/19/very-strong-and-shallow-m7-7-earthquake-hits-southeast-of-loyalty-islands-small-tsunami-produced/ https://www.nbcnewyork.com/news/local/small-earthquake-rattles-parts-of-westchester-county-new-jersey-in-middle-of-night/4347744/ https://sputnikglobe.com/20230518/wisconsin-issues-air-quality-warning-amid-raging-wildfires-in-canada-1110449522.html https://www.livescience.com/planet-earth/volcanos/yellowstone-volcano-super-eruptions-appear-to-involve-multiple-explosive-events https://twitter.com/HotshotWake/status/1659555506606809092 https://www.msn.com/en-us/weather/other/popocatepetl-volcano-near-mexico-city-has-rumbled-back-to-life-spewing-clouds-of-ash/ar-AA1boYuu

