Kari Lake Election Lawsuit Ruling Conspiracy
Published 16 hours ago

Kari Lake tried to OVERTURN your vote just because she did not like the outcome is a Conspiracy.

20 years ago in California that actually happened. The California State Supreme Court overturned votes and they argued the ballot was using Legal language. It need to be at a 3rd grade reading level for Voters would understand what they are voting for and WON.

Kari Lake tried that again using any Excuse she could because she lost the Election.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
