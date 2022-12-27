Kari Lake Election Lawsuit Ruling Conspiracy

Kari Lake tried to OVERTURN your vote just because she did not like the outcome is a Conspiracy.

20 years ago in California that actually happened. The California State Supreme Court overturned votes and they argued the ballot was using Legal language. It need to be at a 3rd grade reading level for Voters would understand what they are voting for and WON.

Kari Lake tried that again using any Excuse she could because she lost the Election.