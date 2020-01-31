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GLOBAL VACCINE PREDICTED 10 YEARS AGO!
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61 views • January 31, 2020
Warning on Global Vaccinations
"First of all, pray in groups. Pray for these people who are ardent supporters of Satan. Prayer will help to avert some of these disasters. Watch out for the atrocities they will try to inflict through vaccination. Trust no sudden global initiative to vaccinate, which may seem compassionate in its intention. Be on your guard. Country by country, these groups are colluding to control as many people as possible.
Fear not, because I will protect My followers who pray to Me. Pray, too, for those brave souls among you who have decided to spread the Truth. Many of these people are being laughed at, but they are speaking, for the most part, the Truth."
https://fatherofloveandmercy.wordpress.com/2010/11/26/global-plan-to-deplete-world-population-and-overthrow-world-leaders/
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Global Plan to deplete world population and overthrow world leaders
https://fatherofloveandmercy.wordpress.com/2014/10/03/the-global-vaccination-i-told-you-about-in-2010-will-soon-be-witnessed/
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COVID-19, ID2020 And the Coming MANDATORY VACCINE: Making Straight the Way For ANTICHRIST’S APPEARANCE
https://grandmageri422.me/2020/03/28/covid-19-id2020-and-the-coming-mandatory-vaccine-making-straight-the-way-for-antichrists-appearance/
"First of all, pray in groups. Pray for these people who are ardent supporters of Satan. Prayer will help to avert some of these disasters. Watch out for the atrocities they will try to inflict through vaccination. Trust no sudden global initiative to vaccinate, which may seem compassionate in its intention. Be on your guard. Country by country, these groups are colluding to control as many people as possible.
Fear not, because I will protect My followers who pray to Me. Pray, too, for those brave souls among you who have decided to spread the Truth. Many of these people are being laughed at, but they are speaking, for the most part, the Truth."
https://fatherofloveandmercy.wordpress.com/2010/11/26/global-plan-to-deplete-world-population-and-overthrow-world-leaders/
-------------------
Global Plan to deplete world population and overthrow world leaders
https://fatherofloveandmercy.wordpress.com/2014/10/03/the-global-vaccination-i-told-you-about-in-2010-will-soon-be-witnessed/
------------------------
COVID-19, ID2020 And the Coming MANDATORY VACCINE: Making Straight the Way For ANTICHRIST’S APPEARANCE
https://grandmageri422.me/2020/03/28/covid-19-id2020-and-the-coming-mandatory-vaccine-making-straight-the-way-for-antichrists-appearance/
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