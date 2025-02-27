BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Turning One Green Giant into Four
ButterBreath
ButterBreath
6 followers
Follow
2 months ago

A year ago next month, we bought one Thuja Green Giant Arbor Vitae from the great Dale Collins in Conway, AR.  As we planted it, we took some branch ends from the bottom of it, dipped them in rooting hormone, stuck them in a pot of fresh garden dirt, and started watering them.  These were just little 6" twigs with some foliage on the tips.  We left them on the dripper system all summer and fall, then let them go dormant through the winter.  As you can see, they did very well with this method, and it will be interesting to see how quickly they turn into full trees.  The literature suggests that they should grow up to like 50' tall.  Kind of mind boggling if we can get a few dozen or more out of just that one tree that we bought from Dale.


In this video, I repotted them in their own larger containers as they were waking up from (what should be) the last hard freeze of the year here in the Ozarks on 2/25/2025.  In hindsight, I am thinking that I should have just taken a big knife and split the 3 trees vertically, which would have disrupted the root system a lot less than tearing them apart.  We'll do it that way next time.


Not sure why the first 15 seconds are black, but it might be that I tried to cut out some dumb stuff at the beginning.


This is mostly for family and friends as well as documentation of our methods for future reference, but if if helps somebody out, then that is even better.  We'll see how it goes, but maybe I will make some follow up videos to show the progress.

Keywords
privacyozarksgreengianthormonearborthujapropagaterootingrepotvitae
