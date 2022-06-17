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Dr. Robert O. Young Shares His Thoughts On Blood, Health, Science, And The World Situation
Organic Healthy Life
Organic Healthy Life
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260 views • June 17, 2022

Leading nutritionist, Best-selling author Nancy Addison talks with Dr. Robert O. Young, CPT, MSc, Ph.D., D.Sc., Naturopathic Practitioner, Commissioner for the International Tribunal of Natural Justice, Editor on the Editorial Board at ACTA Scientific, a world-renowned published scientist, biochemist, nutritionist, and naturopathic practitioner. Dr. Young expands on vaccines, graphene oxide, covid, blood clots, blood quality, science, EMFs, HIV, Aids,  lifestyle, and the Coronavirus patents and pandemic.

Dr. Robert O. Young's Website: https://www.drrobertyoung.com

Article link for Dr. Young's article on clay to help detox from graphene oxide: https://www.drrobertyoung.com/post/the-healing-properties-of-a-smectite-montmorillonite-terra-phirma-clay
 Link for the clay: https://phmiracleproducts.com/collections/ph-miracle/products/terra-phirma-montmorillonite-clay

Bentonite is an absorbent swelling clay consisting mostly of montmorillonite.

Nancy Addison’s website is: http://www.organichealthylife.com

Medical Disclaimer: Information provided in this podcast, blog, article, video is for informational purposes only. The information is a result of years of practice and experience by Nancy Addison CHC and Dr. Robert O. Young. However, this information is NOT intended as a substitute for the advice provided by your physician or other healthcare professional, or any information contained on or in any product label or packaging.

Do not use the information provided in this blog, audio podcast, article, video  for diagnosing or treating a health problem or disease, or prescribing medication or other treatment. Always speak with your physician or other healthcare professional before taking any medication or nutritional, herbal or homeopathic supplement, or using any treatment for a health problem. If you have or suspect that you have a medical problem, contact your health care provider promptly. Do not disregard professional medical advice or delay in seeking professional advice because of something you have read in this email.


Keywords
emfvaccinessciencelifeaidshivorganicbloodhealthyclotsdr robert younggraphene oxidenancy addison
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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