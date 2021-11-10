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LIGHTSPEED A Journey of Discovery - Barry Setterfield - Genesis Science Research
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51 views • November 10, 2021
Recent publications have told how lightspeed, or c in shorthand, was first measured in 1676 by Roemer and verified in 1728 by Bradley. They then explain how it was fixed as a universal constant in October of 1983. However, what is often overlooked are the thousands of experiments recording a dropping value for c until atomic clocks were used. When the records of this are examined in scientific journals, some surprising conclusions emerge, which may require a re-think in key areas of astronomy, geology & physics. We invite you to join us on this Journey of Discovery! Learn more at: https://www.barrysetterfield.org
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3umDkXPqwTA
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3umDkXPqwTA
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