Biden Crime Family Ties to the CCP & China First Policies

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Sunday Morning Futures:
Maria Bartiromo and Marsha Blackburn expose the Biden Crime Family ties to the CCP.
- $31 million from CCP to Biden
- No Covid investigation
- No Fentanyl questions
- Canceled the China Initiative
- Sending our oil to China
- Lifting tariffs on China
- Electric Vehicles benefit China
“It is a China first policy, not an America First policy.” - Marsha Blackburn