⚡️SITREP

💥 In Kupyansk direction, the attacks, launched by Ground-Attack and Army aviation, as well as the artillery of the 'Zapad' Group of Forces, have resulted in the neutralization of the enemy units near Timkovka (Kharkov region), and Novosyolovskoye (Lugansk People's Republic).

◽️ Up to 45 Ukrainian personnel, 2 armored fighting vehicles, and 3 pickups have been eliminated.

💥 In Krasny Liman direction, the active action of the 'Tsentr' Group of Forces and artillery operation have resulted in the neutralization of the enemy manpower and hardware near Yampolovka (Donetsk People's Republic), and Chervonaya Dibrova (Lugansk People's Republic).

◽️ The enemy has lost over 160 personnel, 1 tank, 3 infantry fighting vehicles, 5 armored fighting vehicles, 3 motor vehicles, and 1 fighting vehicle equipped with Grad multiple-launch rocket system (MLRS).

💥 In Donetsk direction, the active action of the 'Yug' Group of Forces and artillery operation have resulted in the elimination of up to 225 Ukrainian personnel, 5 infantry fighting vehicles, 9 armored fighting vehicles, 5 pickups, 4 motor vehicles, 1 Uragan MLRS, and 1 D-30 howitzer.

◽️ 1 ordnance depot of 55th Artillery Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), and 1 U.S.-manufactured AN/TPQ-37 counterbattery warfare radar have been destroyed near Dachnoye and Chasov Yar (Donetsk People's Republic) respectively.

💥 In South Donetsk and Zaporozhye directions, the artillery of the 'Vostok' Group of Forces has neutralized the AFU units near Ugledar, Prechistovka, and Novosyolka (Donetsk People's Republic).

◽️ Up to 65 personnel, 2 armored fighting vehicles, 2 pickups, as well as the fighting vehicles equipped with Uragan and Grad MLRS have been eliminated.

💥 In Kherson direction, the artillery operation has resulted in the destruction of 3 armored fighting vehicles, 8 motor vehicles, and 1 Akatsiya self-propelled howitzer.

◽️ Moreover, 15 rocket-propelled projectiles, launched by HIMARS and Uragan MLRS, have been intercepted, as well as 9 unmanned aerial vehicles have been destroyed near Berestovoye (Kharkov region), Karmazinovka (Lugansk People's Republic), Blagodatnoye, Novoandreyevka, Kirillovka, Verkhnetoretskoye (Donetsk People's Republic), Chubarevka, Magedovo (Zaporozhye region), and Lesnoye (Sumy region).

- Russian Defense Ministry