The 1992 Olympics Predicted Convid1984 in 2021

The 1992 Olympics Predicted 2021Just as with the opening ceremonies at the 2012 games in London with sick-beds, children, face masks and death, the 1992 Olympics is also filled with coronavirus programming.The 1992 Summer Olympics were held from 25 July to 9 August 1992 in Barcelona, Catalonia, Spain. At the same time, the New World Order Agenda 21 to enslave humanity were adopted by more than 178 Governments at the United Nations Conference on Environment and Development (UNCED) held in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, during 3 to 14 June 1992. The end-game of Agenda 21 was the fake Coronavirus which opened up for their Agenda 2030, which was adopted during the United Nations Sustainable Development Summit on 25 September 2015. A month later, on October 13, 2015, Richard Rothschild patented the System and Method for Testing for Covid-19. And testkits for this imaginary and fake virus where then sold and distributed in 2018, two years before the staged and fake pandemic. Then we had the virus simulation exercises known as Clade X in 2018, and Event 201 in 2019. And it all goes back to the Club of Rome’s first simulation at MIT in 1973 that predicted a decline in living standards in 2020 as a result of a “catastrophe”, such as a pandemic and/or an economic collapse.Original video in its full length. The ritual starting at 39 minutes, with the devil horns, the coronavirus, the microorganisms from the vaccines, and mass-death symbolism starting at 44:40:The 1992 Olympics Predicted Convid1984 in 2021December 20, 20211992 Olympics Predicted 2021 CONvid-1984The Barcelona 1992 Olympic Games Opening Ceremony – Satanic Ritual with Coronavirus Predictive ProgrammingBarcelona 1992 Predictive Programming Breakdown