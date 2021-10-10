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Poll: BIden Viewed As ‘DISHONEST And INCOMPETENT’ As He Bleeds Support
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30 views • October 10, 2021
Kristinn Taylor from The Gateway Pundit reports, Joe Biden crashed to a new low of 38 percent approval in a Quinnipiac Poll released Wednesday. The brutal poll shows Biden losing support across the board on issues with his numbers on immigration and the border in the 20s and a solid majority (55 percent) saying the Biden administration is not competent in running the government.
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