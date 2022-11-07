Create New Account
DESOLATIONS, PT 6: JESUS IS COMING, THE FALLEN ARE TOO
The Master's Voice Blog
#JESUS #FALLEN #WORLD

Today's word: Jesus reminds the church of His love and faithfulness. "Stay ready and look for My coming. Do works of righteousness and faith. Do the work of an evangelist. Do not let my late grapes perish on the vine. You must be purged of your dross, you must endure for a little while until I come." The Lord has sobering and encouraging words for His church.


