Community Scene: Duane Chapman - Dog the Bounty Hunter
Blue Water Healthy Living
Blue Water Healthy Living
11 months ago

Editors Note: This video is an editorial, the thoughts, opinions, beliefs, and viewpoints expressed in this program are not necessarily those of GBS Media or Blue Water Healthy Living.


Duane Chapman—better known to millions across the world as Dog the Bounty Hunter—​could have disappeared from the public eye after his beloved wife, Beth, passed away in 2019. Instead, he used his faith in God to guide him through the process of mourning her loss. But Dog didn't stop there. Together with his new wife Francie, they founded Light Up the Darkness Ministries to help others dealing with loss find comfort through prayer and the word of God.


Community Scene's Nick Lien had the opportunity to chat with Dog about his faith, what he's up to now, and his new memoir, "Nine Lives and Counting."


For more information about Community Scene visit the Sanilac Broadcasting website: https://www.sanilacbroadcasting.com/


https://bluewaterhealthyliving.com/

godreligionfaithdog the bounty hunterduane chapmannick liensanilac broadcastingcommunity scenelight up the darkness ministries
