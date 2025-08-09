Believers, unbelievers and their respective outcomes

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.





The video was produced in the outskirts of Cebu City, the Philippines on Sabbath, March 1, 2025





Do you believe in the Lord Jesus Christ, Yeshua or Emmanuel? Or, as an unbeliever, do you deny Christ?





If you are a believer in Christ, you will moved by the Holy Spirit of truth and produce the fruits of the Holy Spirit as they are found in Galatians 5:22-23. As Christ says in Matthew 7:16, 20: you shall know them by their fruits including love, joy, peace, longsuffering, gentleness, goodness and faith to name a few. Thus, believing in Christ are demonstrated by the fruits of the Holy Spirit that abide in the believer.





If you are a believer in Christ, you will be baptized in Christ. As it is written in Mark 16:16: He that believeth and is baptized shall be saved; but he that believeth not shall be damned. About being baptized, we read Peter’s words in Acts 2:38: Repent, and be baptized every one of you in the name of Jesus Christ for the remission of sins, and ye shall receive the gift of the Holy Ghost.





If you are a believer in Christ, you will repent of your sins as sin is the transgression of the law of God and ask God to cleanse you from your sins and He will as per 1 John 1:9. And thus, by admitting your sins to God and repenting of your sins, you are recognizing Christ’s atoning sacrifice at the cross for the remission of your sins and those of all of humanity and you do your best to ‘go and sin no more’.





If you are a believer in Christ, you are honouring, worshipping, loving and putting your faith and confidence in your merciful and powerful God, King and Savior, Yeshua, Emmanuel, Jesus Christ and you will submit yourself to Him in everything and follow the Lamb withersoever He goeth as per Rev 14:4-5.





If you are a believer in Christ, you will be a daily Bible reader, born again with the incorruptible written word of God, the Bible. As Peter says in 1 Peter 1:23: Being born again, not of corruptible seed, but of incorruptible, by the word of God, which liveth and abideth for ever. And God’s holy written word, the Bible is a lamp unto my feet and a light unto my path according to Psalm 119:105.





If you are a believer in Christ, you are born again from a life of abiding in sin to a new life in Christ, being new creatures in Christ as all things are made new as per 2 Corinthians 5:17, which says: Therefore if any man be in Christ, he is a new creature: old things are passed away; behold, all things are become new...and the mind of Christ along with His righteousness will abide in you.





Websites: www.ssremnant.org & www.sdcministries.org

Email: [email protected]