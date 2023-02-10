PLEASE SUBSCRIBE: https://www.your-mp.com/subscribe-health-biz-politics





From Holistic Surgery to Functional Primary Care

Ending Authoritarian Healthcare Delivery





With Orthopedic Surgeon-Turned Functional Doctor, Blake Miller, DO

[email protected]





Many are aware of integrative, or holistic, primary care doctors. They can prescribe drugs but they also recommend nutritional supplements, diet and functional therapies, and have better track records for the real epidemic: Chronic Disease. One school of mainstream medicine does more than others to incorporate this kind of holistic approach: Osteopathy. Blake Miller, a Doctor of Osteopathy, promotes this comprehensive approach – and with his surgical patients, as well.

Please join us as Dr. Miller discusses the dichotomy between affordability and quality, and how osteopathy can address the demand of patients looking for more than drugs. Indeed, a holistic approach to patient care might even reduce surgical overutilization - a huge cost driver for health plans.

Miller isn’t stopping there, however. With his osteopathic degree and surgical experience, he’s next opening a next-generation practice based on Functional Medicine. This “lifestyle medicine” school is bringing to patients ancient and state-of-the-art therapies that have a MUCH better track record treating chronic disease – which now affects over half of the population. He is also putting more focus on creating physician-patient partnerships, as opposed to a top-down, authoritarian model of care.