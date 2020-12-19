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Lockdown: Why did we copy China?
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15 views • December 19, 2020
Kate Wand, December 17, 2020

A short film about a Great Leap backwards.

"Why Did the U.S. Copy China on Virus Control?"
An essay by Stacey Rudin.
https://www.aier.org/article/why-did-the-u-s-copy-china-on-virus-control/

Show Host / Narration / Original Music: Kate Wand
Artistic Team: K. Wand & W.G. Gervais
Audiovisual / Editing / Producer: W.G. Gervais

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