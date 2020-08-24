THE NEW TRANSHUMAN WORLD ORDER

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http://thecrowhouse.com
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Surviving The Matrix Podcast on I-Heart:
https://www.iheart.com/podcast/269-surviving-the-matrix-62777378/
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Protocol:Real-time RT-PCRassays forthe detection ofSARS-CoV-2InstitutPasteur, Paris:
https://www.who.int/docs/default-source/coronaviruse/real-time-rt-pcr-assays-for-the-detection-of-sars-cov-2-institut-pasteur-paris.pdf?sfvrsn=3662fcb6_2
Homo sapiens chromosome 8, GRCh38.p13 Primary Assembly:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/nucleotide/NC_000008.11?report=genbank&;log%24=nuclalign&from=63648346&to=63648363
8p23 deletion syndrome:
https://www.rarechromo.org/media/information/Chromosome%20%208/8p23%20deletions%20FTNW.pdf
1950s PSA: "Avoiding the Future Plague":
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tCZu8a5r5y4
At least 13 clubbers are crushed to death in Peru's capital Lima:
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-8655487/At-13-crushed-death-Peru-police-raid-clandestine-club-party.html
Police Brutality - Den Haag Neterherlands:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5d6XXfJdC0w&;feature=youtu.be
Bombshell Evidence that COVID RNA Base Pairs are Identical to Chromosome 8 Human DNA:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5y1KzCKrZ3A&;feature=youtuoutu...