Chairman Zuckerberg Declares Trump will not be Recognized President-Elect on Election Night

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Zuckerberg is very much tied for the title of ‘Public Enemy Number 1’, with Bill Gates and George Soros.
In a disturbing round of interviews that Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg conducted with two media outlets, he delivered an extraordinarily bizarre and outrageous message to the American public.
Zuckerberg came out in a a dystopian Farenheit 451 uniform, with a brutalist white utilitarian background, projecting as much corporatist power as his low-T neurosis-stricken self could possibly muster.
Facebook, he says, has the authority to censor an announcement by the President-Elect that he has won the election on election night. He cites that this is because it may take ‘days or even weeks‘ for the millions of unsolicited mailed-out ballots to be properly harvested and sent in by the post office, even as there has not yet been a determination that mailed-out ballots will be deemed admissible.
Zuckerberg Bribes the Post Office and Holds the Public Ransom to His Desired Election Result
To make sure the US Post Office knows which ballots to throw away and which ones to doubly-stuff, he has sent the USPS some $300 million while at the same time supporting an investigation into the Post Master General’s potential corruption, to make sure the Post Master gets in trouble if he doesn’t understand what that $300 million is supposed to purchase.
We know that ‘contact tracers’ and NGO employees alongside those staff employees of organized labor (who habitually act against the real interests of labor union members), will be engaged in mail-box stuffing.
Just think of how ‘brilliant’ this sinister plan is. Why worry about stuffing ballot boxes, when we can just turn mail-boxes into ballot boxes? These are in plain site, in public, and not policed (for now), and anyone can stuff them full of harvested ballots with forged signatures or signed under the watch of an NGO, labor, or contact tracing employee.
Union Members Aren’t to Blame – They Deserve a Real Fighting Labor Movement
Again, this is truly sinister on many levels, because the actual members of labor unions do not want this, and labor unions have failed them for decades as these bureaucrats have become little more than corporatist functionaries of the DNC, and not genuine representatives of the working class. And yet they know that the public back-lash against this anti-democratic move will see the public’s attitude towards labor unions decline even further. Labor leaders are fine with this so long as the rotating door keeps spinning between labor and corporate management, think tanks, and beltway politics. These people are truly sick.
Z-berg continued to flex;
“What we and the other media need to start doing is preparing the American people that there is nothing illegitimate about this election taking additional days or even weeks to make sure all the votes are counted,” Zuckerberg said during an appearance on “Axios on HBO.”
“In fact, that might be important to make sure that this is a legitimate and fair election,” he added.
Zuckerberg is like Gates – No One Elected them and they Speak Well Outside Their Field of Knowledge
Zuckerberg is not an elected official and is not an attorney. Yet the media allows him to express his legal and political opinion, and treat his publication – Facebook – as if it were a part of government, even though he cannot now skirt FCC and related regulations.
Zuckerberg says that his social network will be deploying a constant barrage of propaganda to convince the public that the vote is legitimate only when he says it has been determined so by the fake news outlets that comprise the National Election Pool.
Zuckerberg says that he is committed to using his publication to convince Americans that the candidate who declares himself the winner based on election night returns, will be censored on Facebook so that Americans do not have access to this information on who the winner of the election is.
“So if one of the candidates in any of the races claims victory before there’s a consensus result, then we’re going to add some informational context to that post directly,” Zuckerberg said.
This term ‘consensus result’ is where the situation gets extremely murky, and Zuckerberg – visibly frightened and shook in both of his interviews – is probably aware that he is involved in election suppression and interference – a federal crime punishable by years in the penitentiary.
“I think this is important because there is, unfortunately, I think, a heightened risk of civil unrest in the period between voting and a result being called or after that, and I just think that we need to be doing everything that we can do reduce the chances of violence and civil unrest in the wake of the election,” he added.
Continued at http://www.thetruthseeker.co.uk/?p=213345