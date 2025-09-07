Clown World #66: The Conspiracy Theories Battle It Out On The 24th Anniversary Of 9/11/2001...

Buildings cannot come straight down without "Planned Demolition" Fire alone cannot bring steel building down, period, however, the twin Towers came straight down at free fall speed; another physical impossibility. The Twin Towers and Building 7 defied the laws of gravity and did fall into their footprint just as planned demolition would do. But without v-cuts in the beams and evidence of planned demolition only by an “Act of God” beginning the "Final War On Earth", petting the Muslims against The Christians, can God cause the buildings to come straight down. The Christians and the Muslims battle it out so God's people can turn the other cheek and follow God's plan of redemption entering into heaven...

